Driver rescued after Pacific Harbour accident
August 2, 2020 4:01 pm
Firefighters and Police rescued an elderly man from his vehicle after an accident in Pacific Harbour this afternoon.
FBC News understands the driver believed to be in his seventies veered off the road and hit a post.
Emergency responders were able to remove the man from the vehicle and transport him to the hospital.
The cause of the accident is unknown.
