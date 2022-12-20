Driver involved in fatal accident charged

The 25-year-old driver alleged to have caused the death of an eight-year-old child following a motor vehicle accident in Labasa last week has been charged.

The accused, who is a labourer, appeared at the Labasa Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

The victim was crossing the road in Delailabasa when he was hit by the vehicle driven by the accused.

The accused was bailed for the sum of $1,000, and his next court hearing is scheduled for February 6th, 2023.