Driver involved in fatal accident charged

The driver alleged to have caused the death of a three-year-old on Sunday following a motor vehicle accident in Lautoka has been charged.

The accused in his 40s has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

He will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

In a separate accident, a 13-year-old student was allegedly hit by a car along the Basoga Road in Labasa yesterday.

The victim allegedly crossed in front of a parked bus when the incident occurred.

He is currently admitted at the Intensive Care Unit at the Labasa Hospital.

The driver will be questioned soon.