Driver involved in alleged fatal accident charged

The 28-year-old driver alleged to have caused the death of a 29-year-old man following a motor vehicle accident in Colo-i-Suva last week has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of driving without a driver’s license and one count of driving a motor vehicle while drunk.

The accused will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile, the driver of the second fatal accident recorded last weekend in Sigatoka has also been charged and was produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court on Monday.

The accused was charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

He was bailed and will reappear in court on January 25th.