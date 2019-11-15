Driver dies following a road accident

Police are investigating an accident that resulted in the death of a driver of a van along the Queens Highway yesterday.

The victim was driving a van and crashed into a Military bus conveying medical officers along Olosara, Sigatoka.

Police say the Military bus was heading towards Nadi.

It is alleged that the victim lost control of the van causing it to veer onto the opposite lane resulting in the accident.

The victim died at the scene while the Military officers were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital for treatment.

Investigation continues.