News

Driver crashes into home while evading police

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 5, 2020 12:53 pm
Police are investigating an accident where a taxi crashed into a fence and damaged parts of a house.

The incident happened at Kalokalo Crescent in Makoi at around 1 am.

FBC News understands the taxi driver failed to stop at a police checkpoint and was being chased by a police van when he lost control and the vehicle crashed into the house.

It is alleged the taxi driver was drunk at the time with three passengers in the vehicle.

The investigation continues.

 

