Driver counts lucky stars after vehicle lands in Rewa River

The driver of a vehicle that veered off the road and plunged into the Rewa River this morning is counting his lucky stars.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the vehicle went off the road in Kasavu, Nausori and there are no reports of any injuries.

Naisoro adds that the driver was alone and is safe.

She says traffic officers are now gathering information to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.