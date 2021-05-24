Home

Driver counting lucky stars after accident

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 23, 2022 1:32 pm
A man escaped serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving allegedly veered off the Kavuli Bridge in Tavua and landed in a river yesterday.

Police confirm the incident happened at around 5.30 pm.

Spokesperson Wame Bautolu says the driver was alone and he allegedly lost control of the vehicle which landed in the river.

The driver managed to escape from the vehicle.

Bautolu says the vehicle was heading towards Ba from Rakiraki.

The driver has been questioned and released.

 

