The driver of the vehicle that was involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident in Lodoni, Korovou in Tailevu has been arrested.

Police confirm that the vehicle he was driving has also been seized.

The alleged hit-and-run incident resulted in the death of the man in the early hours of this morning along Namena Road, Lodoni.

The victim died at the scene while the man he was with, received multiple injuries.

Police investigation continues.