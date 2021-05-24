Home

News

Driver and father questioned after Nausori fatal

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 27, 2022 3:18 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The driver who allegedly caused an accident in Verata, Nausori which claimed two lives yesterday remains in custody.

The accident along Kings Road near Verata happened claimed the lives of a mother and her one-year-old child.

It is alleged the driver was overtaking a truck when he lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and hit a post.



Due to the impact of the accident, the woman died at the scene while the child was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

Police have now established that the man who took the child to the Health Center after the accident was his father while the deceased woman was his wife.

Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms police have also questioned the father.

FBC News understands that after dropping the child to the hospital, the man allegedly took off without informing the police.

