Driver and farmer arrested for producing expired bus ticket

A taxi driver and a farmer were arrested in Navua yesterday, after producing an expired inter-island bus ticket to officers manning the checkpoint.

They are among the 17 individuals arrested in the Southern Division for breaching curfew.

Five men were arrested in the Northern Division for failure to comply with orders and also face additional charges for allegedly resisting arrest.

Eastern Division recorded eleven breaches of curfew while the Western Division recorded fourteen reports.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is urging the public to plan their activities well and avoid being caught out during curfew hours.