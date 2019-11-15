Dreketilailai to Lekutulevu Road and its three crossings officially opened

After 20 months of construction, the Dreketilailai to Lekutulevu Road and its three crossings were officially opened and commissioned today.

It was officially opened and commissioned by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at the commissioning this afternoon, Bainimarama says with an investment of $3.3 million, the 4 kilometer road and three crossings will serve as an invaluable connection for the district of Labasa and Vaturova.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds, it will also provide access to all villagers and settlements along the Bulileka Road including the most remote farming communities along the Macuata and Cakudrove border.

The project commences at Dreketilailai village in Macuata and ends at Lekutulevu village, in the Cakaudrove border.

The three crossings designed for 50-year design life are each 4.8m wide.

Previously Lekutulevu villagers would walk about 5 kilometers and cross the same river 4 times to get to Dreketilailai to access transport to Labasa Town.

During heavy rains, floods would disconnect them from accessing the main road – blocking many students from going to school and others from going to work or to the market.

Bainimarama adds the road and crossings would open up opportunities for the communities as well as open up new markets for farmers.