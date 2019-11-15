Drekeniwai villagers hail seawall re-construction project

Drekeniwai villagers in Cakaudrove have praised the government’s timely effort to re-construct the village sea-wall.

This will mitigate the impacts of coastal flooding as the community is at most risk during high tides.

Turaga-ni-Koro Lepani Rova says the re-construction started two weeks ago.

He adds villagers are unable to build new houses in other areas due to the sea-level rise and coastal flooding.

“Climate change has greatly impacted our village. The village is prone to coastal flooding during high tides especially when a strong wind is felt along the east coast of Vanua Levu.”

Rova says the decision to re-construct the seawall was finalized when the Prime Minister visited the village in recent months.

74-year-old village elder Mosese Duriyara says the development will greatly assist the villagers.

“The new seawall will not only protect us from the impacts of climate change and sea-level rise. It will improve accessibility on sea-transport and boost agricultural productivity for farmers in the village – as it’s easier to transport products to the main jetty.”

The project is expected to be completed in three months and plans are also in the pipeline to plant mangroves in the area.