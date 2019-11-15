Drastic increase in poverty rates UN assessment reveals

A drastic increase in poverty rates could occur according to a UN socio-economic impact assessment of Fiji.

While speaking during the Gender and Resilience Roundtable meeting today, UN Women Representative Sandra Bernklau it’s estimated that in more than 200,000 people including children could fall below the poverty line.

Bernklau says the assessment indicates that in a worst-case scenario, 110,000 individuals and a further 140,000 children will are at risk of falling into poverty.

“All of us in this room know of individuals who have lost their jobs and know of families living on reduced or no incomes. Within those statistics we know that women and children are impacted more – we know that women are affected disproportionately by disasters.”

Bernklau says a programme called “Strengthening Women’s Resilience to Disasters” put together by the Women’s Ministry, the UN Women and funded by the Australian government will help out in ways to address the issue.

“This programmer is exciting because it’s looking at the whole experience of women’s and girls’ lives with regards to disasters and its looking at an out result of building stronger and more resilient communities.”

Department of Women Principal Research Officer Amelia Nairoba says the programme is timely given the current economic situation.

“I would say that through our discussions today will provide a way forward and directions as to how we can design our Women Resilience Programme for Fiji and having to map out strategic interventions in promoting and mobilizing women’s leadership in building resilience in Fiji.”

The programme is a lead up to the National Consultation proposed next month.