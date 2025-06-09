Dranivotua earns call-up to Fiji 7s Vancouver squad

[Source: File]

Yasawa man and serving police officer Akuila Dranivotua headlines the Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s squad named for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the HSBC SVNS Series.

Dranivotua is in line for a potential debut, marking a significant milestone in his rugby journey as he balances national duty with his service in the Fiji Police Force.

The powerful forward has been rewarded for consistent performances and now joins a squad blending experience with emerging talent as our national men’s side eyes another strong showing on the world stage.

Captain Jeremaia Matana will lead the side, alongside experienced campaigners such as Joseva Talacolo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, and Vuiviwa Naduvalo.

Also named in the squad are Alusio Vakadranu, Apete Narogo, Douglas Daveta, George Bose, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, Nacani Boginisoko, Pilipo Bukayaro, Terio Veilawa, and Manueli Maisamoa.

The Vancouver 7s will be held from the 7th to the 8th of next month.

