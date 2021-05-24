Drainage work benefits more than 30 farmers

The Ministry of Waterways has recently completed a total of 1,300 meters of drainage work in Nadhari settlement in Ba.

This protects more than 30 vegetable farmers should there be any floods in the near future in the area.

Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the drainage work will also support the Ministry of Agricultures Commercial Agriculture program.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the Ministry will continue to undertake drainage works to enable farmers to boost production and to ensure there is adequate supply to the local markets as well as in the tourism sector.

Nadhari Advisory Councilor, Navin Prasad says the completion of drainage works has provided a sigh of relief to the farmers.

Prasad acknowledged the support and assistance from the Ministry, which has protected farmers from floods and supported their food and income security as most residents in the area are full-time farmers.

The 1,300 meters of desilting work include the removal of all debris, grass, shrubs, and vegetation to allow for the free flow of water.