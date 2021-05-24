Drainage upgrade needed in Levuka

Poor drainage systems and damaged seawalls are the major causes of flooding in Levuka Town.

Levuka Town Council Chief Executive, Josese Rakuita says Government has provided culverts in certain parts of the Old Capital to help alleviate the problem but more needs to be done.

“I have made a submission to the Ministry of Waterways and I need to follow it up but that is one of the challenges we face. We will be seeking funding from government or NGOs in order to mitigate the challenges of climate change.”

Rakuita says he will also send requests for assistance to diplomatic missions and international organizations to help repair parts of the seawall.

The seawall was damaged during Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.