Drainage issue remains a concern

The heavy rain in the past few days has highlighted the drainage issues in our major towns and cities.

Water was seen overflowing onto the street during peak hours today causing traffic in the greater Suva area.

Residents of Raiwaqa along Grantham Road say their area often gets flooded during heavy rain as water is not flowing properly.

Poasa Vula says this is becoming a concern for those living nearby.

“When it rains, the drain usually gets clogged up around this area and the manhole would open up as well causing water to overflow onto the road. This happens often and we don’t remember the last time SCC came to this area.”

Suva City Council workers were seen working in these areas early this morning to clear up clogged drains to ensure the better outflow of water.

SCC is also expected to give an update on drainage work later today.