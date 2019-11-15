Drainage a major problem for Labasa Town

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says there is no drainage plan for Labasa Town.

Kumar revealed this during a talanoa session with Labasa ratepayers on Monday night adding drainage is one of the biggest problem in the town centre and they are looking to address this.

Kumar says the Town Council will be bringing in an expert engineer to help them put together a plan to solve these drainage issues.

“The way forward for us is to engage a trade engineer who is to come down and so a scheme plan and then actually tell us what needs to be done for the clots taking place in the town centre.”

Several roads in the town area are often flooded during heavy rainfall and it takes hours for the water to recede.