News

Draiba crossing in Sigatoka is underwater

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 2, 2021 8:40 am
Draiba crossing in Sigatoka is underwater and closed to all traffic. [Source: Fiji Roads]

The Fiji Roads Authority says isolated sections of roads along the crossing are only accessible to 4WD.

FRA teams are on standby at the Keiyasi Government Station to provide access on the crossings once waters recede.

The FRA is urging motorists to take safety precautions as some parts of the Western Division are experiencing flooding.

