Dr William May appointed FNU Acting Vice-Chancellor

The Fiji National University Council has appointed Dr William May as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University commencing from today.

Dr May takes on the position of Acting Vice-Chancellor for the next four months and replaces Tessa Price, who held the position for the past month.

FNU says Price’s tenure allowed the Council to conduct internal interviews with suitable candidates adding that after a thorough selection process, the Council is confident in Dr May’s capabilities at the helm of the institution.

Prior to his appointment, Dr May was the Dean of FNU’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences’.

Before this, Dr May was the Head of School, Medical Sciences’ at CMNHS from 2013 to 2015.

In 2009, Dr May began his academic career at FNU as an Assistant Professor in Internal Medicine until 2012.

He has served in senior leadership roles at the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ across various hospitals before joining FNU.

Dr May is an Associate Professor and a registered Specialist Physician. He is also a Senior Consultant Physician at the College and the Colonial War Memorial Hospital with a special interest in Cardiology.