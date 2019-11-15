Dr Reddy’s work praised by Turaga Yavusa Matainubulevu

Head of the Yavusa Matainubulevu in Bua, Akuila Paini has commended Environment Minister Dr Mahendra for his exemplary work.

Paini was expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Minister for Environment Dr Reddy following the commissioning of the newly completed nature-based eco-solution seawall in Raviravi Village, Bua.

Paini says it was a truly historic occasion given in a very short span of time, the seawall they had wanted for a long time, was finally built.

He says that it was truly amazing considering that the seawall took only 11 weeks to complete.

Paini said it was the first seawall in Fiji to use nature-based resources from the area such as boulders and mangroves, with the vetiver grass provided by the Government.

Dr Reddy highlights that the project cost $20,000.