News

Dr Hawea still in custody

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 25, 2021 4:50 pm
Doctor Jone Hawea. [Source: Twitter]

Former Ministry of Health surgeon, Doctor Jone Hawea who is alleged to have shared misinformation on the COVID-19 situation is still in custody.

Dr Hawea is being questioned in Suva by the Criminal Investigation Department.

His lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh says he managed to talk to his client at 2.30pm today.

Dr Hawea was taken from his home in Lautoka last night and brought to Suva.

He has recently made numerous claims in relation to COVID-19, the vaccine and also about other issues pertaining to the pandemic.

