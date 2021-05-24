Home

Dr Hawea still being questioned

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 26, 2021 11:54 am
Doctor Jone Hawea

Police are still questioning former Ministry of Health surgeon Doctor Jone Hawea after he was taken in on Tuesday night.

Dr Hawea is being questioned on the allegations of sharing misinformation on the COVID-19 situation.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms that Dr Hawea is still in custody.

As of now no charges have been laid but under the law police can hold Dr Hawea for 48 hours before they have to release him or present him in court.

Meanwhile Dr Hawea’s lawyer Aman Singh is claiming that he is yet to talk to his client again.

Singh says the last time they spoke was around 2.30pm yesterday.

