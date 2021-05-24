Dr Hawea still being questioned

Police are still questioning former Ministry of Health surgeon Doctor Jone Hawea after he was taken in on Tuesday night.

Dr Hawea is being questioned on the allegations of sharing misinformation on the COVID-19 situation.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms that Dr Hawea is still in custody.

Article continues after advertisement

As of now no charges have been laid but under the law police can hold Dr Hawea for 48 hours before they have to release him or present him in court.

Meanwhile Dr Hawea’s lawyer Aman Singh is claiming that he is yet to talk to his client again.

Singh says the last time they spoke was around 2.30pm yesterday.