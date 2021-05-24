Home

Dr Hawea released from custody

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 27, 2021 8:07 am

Former Ministry of Health surgeon Doctor Jone Hawea has been released from Police custody.

This has been confirmed by spokesperson Ana Naisoro who says Dr. Hawea was released late last night.

Dr. Hawea was taken in on Tuesday night after allegations of sharing misinformation on the COVID-19 situation.

Naisoro also says an investigation continues.

 

