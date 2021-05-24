Dr Hawea released from custody

Former Ministry of Health surgeon Doctor Jone Hawea has been released from Police custody.
This has been confirmed by spokesperson Ana Naisoro who says Dr. Hawea was released late last night.
Dr. Hawea was taken in on Tuesday night after allegations of sharing misinformation on the COVID-19 situation.
Naisoro also says an investigation continues.
