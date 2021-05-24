Home

Dr Brian Jones new British High Commissioner to Fiji

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 14, 2021 12:32 pm
Dr Brian Jones [Source: GOV.UK]

Dr Brian Jones has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji.

Jones has also been appointed non-resident High Commissioner to Tuvalu and non-resident Ambassador to the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

This is in succession to George Edgar OBE who will be retiring from the Diplomatic Service.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Jones will take up his appointment in January next year.

