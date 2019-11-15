Dr Baba warns SODELPA against Bulitavu

Founding Member of Social Democratic Liberal Party and a member of the interview panel Dr. Tupeni Baba has today warned SODELPA against Mosese Bulitavu.

Dr Baba has named Bulitavu as the main culprit in attempts to undermine Ro Teimumu Kepa’s leadership in 2014.

Dr Baba says in a 2014 investigation, Bulitavu was exposed as an instigator who tried to have Ro Teimumu removed.

“We interview everybody, interview all the member of Parliament that had signed the letter and we identify that Mr Bulitavu was the culprit behind it, and we recommended his expulsion from the party, unfortunately, the party was not able to take that action which is a pity and we are leaching the result of that.”

The former politician has spoken out after Bulitavu attacked the SODELPA interview panel saying it is unconstitutional.

Dr Baba says he is disappointed that Bulitavu did not attend his interview on Monday, but adds that he had already warned SODELPA to be wary of the MP after he was implicated in the Gaunavinaka Report.

He now believes Bulitavu is behind the grievances submitted to Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau last Friday.

“Anybody who understands the party from the beginning till now would know that he would be in there and it’s in line with the action that he is taking and the people of Fiji would know that and I think we have to draw attention to it.”

However, Bulitavu has shot back, claiming that Dr Baba is pushing his own agenda.

“It’s a cheap shot by a very seasoned politician, I think he has shed his skin and also he left SODELPA, came back and is trying to be neutral at the same time exposing himself on other issues, probably his coming back for a revenge in terms of trying to displace the current administration.”

Bulitavu claims Dr Baba is on the panel to ensure that MP Viliame Gavoka becomes SODELPA leader and Aseri Radrodro gets appointed Deputy.

“I think he been brought in to do a specific task, I think he been inserted there to do the elimination and trying to bring in two tag teams that I believe that is behind everything that is Viliame Gavoka to become a party leader and Aseri Radrodro to be Deputy Part Leader.”

Dr Baba has rejected all allegations against him. However, the fact that he has spoken against a potential candidate while sitting on a supposedly indepedent panel may raise questions of fairness.

SODELPA’s Management Board meets tomorrow to select a leader and deputy based on recommendations by Dr Baba’s panel.