Dr Baba says interview panel was time constrained

The Chair of the interview panel for the Social Democratic Liberal Party leadership says they were time constrained.

Speaking to FBC News, Dr Baba says as Chair of the panel, he has written to SODELPA President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau explaining that they were put in a tough position from the outset.

“We are not in a situation where in a short discussion we can capture all aspects of it. I wanted to make it very clear to them as a professional that in as far as we observed in our discussions (interviews) that’s the impression we put on it. I said there are many aspects to this. We can go spend a day or two collecting data but we haven’t got that time. Our interview was one hour.”

Article continues after advertisement

Since his appointment, the former politician and current academic was constantly attacked by SODELPA MPs and party executives.

Even with the interview process complete and SODELPA leaders appointed, the integrity and independence of Dr Baba and the panel continue to be called into question.

“I’d think twice about participating in this kind of assessment although I want to help the Party that I formed and am familiar with. I believe in helping parties to grow democracy.”

Dr Baba says in his letter, he has tried to give guidance and advice to Ratu Epenisa on what qualities a leader must display and the discipline he or she must bring to the Party.