[File Photo]

A man who was accused of raping his de-facto partner walked out of court a free man today after the Director of Public Prosecutions filed a discontinuance (nolle prosequi).

The case was called before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage in the Suva High Court.

He was charged with one count of rape.

The alleged incident took place earlier this year in Suva.

The accused was represented by Dharmendra Kumar.