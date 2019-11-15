DPP refers file back to police

Home

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 13, 2020 2:51 pm

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, confirms that the police file containing allegations against the Attorney-General has been returned to police.

Pryde says the file was handed back today for further investigation.

A complaint was filed against Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum alleging that he had links to a 1987 bombing incident.

