DPP refers file back to police

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, confirms that the police file containing allegations against the Attorney-General has been returned to police.
Pryde says the file was handed back today for further investigation.
A complaint was filed against Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum alleging that he had links to a 1987 bombing incident.
