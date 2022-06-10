DPP out of context: Akbar

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde (left), and Minister for Women and Children Rosy Akbar.

The Ministry of Women says the Director of Public Prosecutions has used incorrect and out-of-context information published in the Fiji Times and has made a factually inaccurate statements about its Minister.

The Ministry has stated explicitly and unequivocally that it never has, nor does it ever plan to interfere in the Judiciary’s sentencing process.

It also says it is unfortunate the DPP has relied on The Fiji Times, which has on many instances in the past, been caught spreading misinformation.

The Ministry goes on to say the correct way to handle this would have been to pick up the phone and call the Ministry for clarification instead of making factually incorrect statements, urging the DPP to regularly exercise best judgement in verifying information.

It further adds the DPP misquoted Akbar, and the word ‘lobby’ in the Fiji Times article referred to a closed consultation process and not any current or specific case.

It has also defended the Minister’s comments that she would lobby for harsher penalties against perpetrators of rape and sexual violence, saying she is speaking as a woman and mother who has been fighting for these causes for almost her entire life.

In regards to Akbar’s meeting with a child who had witnessed the Volivoli homicide, the Ministry says she was attending the victim’s mother’s funeral and they are mandated to assess the care and protection of children who have lost their parents.

Ministry officials discussed the guardianship of the two sisters, and in no way interfered with the case and no witnesses were interfered with.

Akbar herself says when it comes to the safety, welfare, and well-being of the child under the custody of the State her ministry takes full responsibility.

She adds recent consultation was carried out with the Chief Justice and his senior judicial officials on the National Action Plan to better understand the linkages and mutual reinforcement of the justice sector’s policies and protocols related to violence against all women and girls.