DPP files application to restrain Amadea

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde has filed an application seeking orders that the Russian yacht Amadea be restrained from leaving Fijian waters.

This is until the finalization of an application to register a warrant to seize the property and that a US warrant to seize the Amadea be registered.

The ODPP filed an ex parte Originating Summons under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act in the High Court this morning

Article continues after advertisement

The court is yet to give a date for hearing the DPP’s application.

Amadea is being investigated for possible breaches of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone and money laundering.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho told FBC News their US counterparts have made submissions to the government through Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum regarding the proceedings of the investigation.

The yacht, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov berthed at the Lautoka Wharf last Wednesday and has been seized by police.

The crew of the Amadea remain on board and are not allowed to disembark as the investigation continues.