DPP establishes Proceeds of Crime Task Force

In light of the increase in drug offenses over the past five years, the Director of Public Prosecutions has established a Proceeds of Crime Taskforce.

This will be headed by Senior Legal Officer, Moira Konrote.

DPP Christopher Pryde says the taskforce will be the central liaison point in the ODPP for money laundering and proceeds of crime matters.

He says the taskforce will be responsible for developing working relationships with other proceeds of crime agencies such as the police anti money laundering unit, the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, as well as international agencies such as the New Zealand Asset Recovery Unit.

Pryde says there has been a marked increase in drug offences over the past 5 years and an exponential increase in the proceeds of this crime being laundered through the financial system in Fiji.

He says the aim of the taskforce is to concentrate efforts in attacking the drug problem by removing the profit.

Pryde says once criminals know the State can confiscate assets that are tainted by criminal activity or that their drug profits can be forfeited, the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence will be a more effective deterrent.”

He adds that this year’s ODPP conference will also focus on addressing ways to tackle proceeds of crime issues such as money laundering and will be held at the Warwick Resort from 26 -27th June .