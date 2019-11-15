Home

DPP charges two policemen

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 30, 2020 12:52 pm
Two police officers have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde confirms Karim Begg and Roneel Ravinesh Chand are jointly charged with one count each of aggravated robbery.

It is alleged that on 24 March, the two police officers stole $500 from a Chinese national after approaching him on the Sigatoka Valley Road.

Before stealing the money, it is alleged the police officers used force on the victim.

The matter will be called at the Suva High Court on May 8th for the State to file information.










