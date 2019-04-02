DPP charges seven police officers

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, has sanctioned charges against seven police officers for conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

Solomone Nute, Salacieli Tabalailai, Marika Iranasau, Koroi Lakokilepanoni, Vilikesa Baledruma, Elizabeth Sautu and Romeo Nasila are charged with conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

It is alleged that on 5 May 2019, the seven police officers conspired with each other to pervert or defeat the course of justice to make a false statement in relation to a traffic investigation at Kadavu Police Station.

The case is expected to be called for first mention later today at the Suva Magistrates’ Court.