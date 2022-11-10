DPP attacks Police over Qiliho’s comments

Christopher Pryde (left), Sitiveni Qiliho

The Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde is involved in a war of words with the Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

This comes less than 24 hours after Qiliho yesterday lashed out at the DPP about the decision not to pursue charges against the National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad.

Prasad was accused of allegedly indecently annoying a woman on two separate occasions earlier this year, but the ODPP this week ruled that there is no basis and enough evidence to charge Prasad.

Police had earlier charged Prasad but were told by Pryde that this must be dropped.

Qiliho told media that police were concerned that this decision of the DPP could allegedly undermine the confidence of the public, in particular women and children, who are generally the victims of sexual impropriety, to report such matters.

He claimed that police believe that the DPP’s decision deviated from the principle of evaluating each case on its own merits, without regard for personality, social status, or politics.

Pryde says his office cannot ethically file charges in court that are unlikely to succeed due to the lack of evidence on one or more of the essential elements of the offence.

He says it will be incumbent upon the ODPP to analyze the evidence carefully so that the courts are not burdened by cases that do not meet the evidential threshold for a reasonable prospect of conviction.

Pryde claims there was nothing irregular in the way the case was handled and says police acted appropriately by investigating the complaint and obtaining statements.

He adds they cautioned the suspect and decided to grant him bail to appear in court pending the finalization of the charges.

The ODPP says it handled the matter in the usual way respecting the appropriate protocols.

The DPP says no time was the evidence assessed about politics or the status of the suspect.

Pryde says it is extraordinary that the Police Commissioner should make such allegations unsupported by any evidence.

In addition, he has rejected the unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations made by Qiliho that the decision not to charge was made other than on the sufficiency of the evidence.

The ODPP, Pryde says, are the legal advisors to the police.

He states that it is not good enough for the Police Commissioner to conduct what can only be regarded as a self-serving trial by the media where he cuts and pastes parts of the police file for the benefit of the media.

Pryde says this is not a personal matter for him but a matter of professionalism.

We have sent questions to the Police Commissioner.