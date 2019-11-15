Home

DPP appeals rape sentence

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 19, 2020 4:10 pm

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, has filed an appeal against the sentence handed down to Paula Vosatokaera by the Suva High Court on 22 May 2020.

Paula Vosatokaera was convicted and sentenced to 4 years and 11 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of 2 years and 7 months imprisonment.

He was sentenced for raping a 12-year old girl between 1 September 2018 and 26 April 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The State is appealing the sentence on the grounds that the sentence is well below the tariff of 11 to 20 years established in the Supreme Court decision of State v Gordon Aitcheson and is manifestly lenient.

The Notice of Appeal against the sentence was filed in the Court of Appeal today.

 

