News

DPP appeals Rahman sentence

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 3, 2021 11:54 am

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, wants a harsher sentence for Joshua Aziz Rahman convicted of possessing 39.5 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Pryde has filed an appeal against the sentence handed down to Rahman by the Suva High Court on 12 October.

The State is appealing the sentence on the grounds that the court failed to give sufficient regard to the guideline judgment on drug offences in State v Abourisk [2019].

Pryde says as a result the court has imposed a sentence that was manifestly lenient.

He adds it is the view of the DPP that the sentence of 23 years does not adequately reflect the degree of criminality especially when compared to other recent drugs cases.

Rahman was convicted and sentenced to 23 years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 14 years imprisonment.

The DPP’s Notice of Appeal against the sentence was filed in the Court of Appeal today.

 

