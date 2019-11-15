DPP appeals lenient rape sentence

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has appealed a seven year sentence for rape handed down by the Lautoka High Court last month.

The man was convicted and sentenced to 7 years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 5 years for raping an 11-year old girl in August 2017.

The perpetrator is the uncle of the victim.

Article continues after advertisement

Director Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde says the State is appealing on the grounds that the sentence is well below the tariff of 11 to 20 years established in the Supreme Court.

Pryde says the 7 year sentence in this case is manifestly lenient and that it’s important for the Supreme Court tariff child rapists to be respected.

The Director adds leniency should be given only in the rarest of cases, if at all.

He says this was a horrendous act which left a child severely traumatised and which deserves a punishment commensurate with the crime.

Pryde goes on to say that following the established tariff will deter other would-be rapists and properly reflect the community’s outrage.