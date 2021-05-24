Home

News

DPP appeals 30 month sentence in buying minors case

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 1:00 pm

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, has filed an appeal against the sentence of 30 months imprisonment imposed on Simione Tugi.

Tugi was sentenced for the offence of buying minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes contrary to section 227 (1) (b) of the Crimes Act.

He was convicted on a charge of buying minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes contrary to section 227 (1) (b) of the Crimes Act in the Magistrates’ court on 8 December 2021.

The Suva Magistrates Court then delivered a sentence to a term of imprisonment of 30 months with a non-parole period of 24 months by the Suva Magistrates’ Court on 17th December 2021.

The DPP says the two grounds of appeal are that the sentence imposed was manifestly lenient given the tariff set in other similar offences.

It adds that the court fell into error by failing to provide reasons for fixing the non-parole period so close to the head sentence.

