Double-digit Lau inmates a worry

The Lau Provincial Council is concerned with the number of inmates from the province serving their terms in various corrections facilities across the country.

There are currently 134 inmates from 12 islands from the province and Council Chair, Alipate Naiorosui says the increasing number recorded in recent years has always been part of the agenda in every annual meeting.

According to the Fiji Corrections Service statistics, Lakeba tops the number of inmates from the province with 23, followed by Mualevu, Matuku, Moala, Totoya, Lomaloma, and Kabara among a few other islands.

Naiorosui stresses inmates serving their term has meant Lau is second in the overall figure behind Ba in terms of provinces of the serving prisoners.

“It’s been a challenge of the years as well. Of course, Lau is one of the biggest provinces like Tailevu, we have the biggest number of our Correction facilities all over Fiji. And that’s something of concern, but I guess the officers and the leadership in the Correction facilities are doing their best.”

Naiorosui says the council will continue to work closely with community members on the importance of accepting these inmates back into society, after completing their term in any corrections centre.