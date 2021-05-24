Don’t tarnish image says FWCC

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has labelled the reporting of former Minister for Women’s alleged forced resignation as the action of gutter level journalism.

Coordinator Shamima Ali in a statement expressed her disappointment adding that no efforts to derail the character and credibility of former Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa can derail the work she has done for women in the country.

The Fiji Sun on Saturday ran a story on its front page accusing Vuniwaqa of getting cozy with 2000 coup supporter, Varanaiva Tiko and questioned her actions.

The newspaper also accused Vuniwaqa of not practicing what she had advocated for during her time as Minister for Women and Social Welfare.

The FWCC Coordinator says Vuniwaqa’s work has been instrumental in pushing forward Fiji’s gender agenda.

“These are unfounded allegations and so on about a woman who has given so much to the course of women’s rights, human rights, and people’s rights in terms of social welfare and things like that, a leader of this country to bring her down to that”.

Ali adds that the former Minister was instrumental in bringing together Civil Society Organizations and worked closely with feminist movements in Fiji demonstrating the highest levels of integrity and credibility.

Attempts to get comments from Fiji Sun and Vuniwaqa remain unsuccessful.