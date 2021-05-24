Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|SCC workers receive second COVID jab|Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members|15,000kg of medical supplies arrive in Fiji|New measures likely for the North|PM assures government assistance to continue|Reports of Logani border breaches emerge|ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners|Young people reaches out to vulnerable families|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|
Full Coverage

News

Don’t tarnish image says FWCC

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 16, 2021 4:17 pm
Shamima Ali

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has labelled the reporting of former Minister for Women’s alleged forced resignation as the action of gutter level journalism.

Coordinator Shamima Ali in a statement expressed her disappointment adding that no efforts to derail the character and credibility of former Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa can derail the work she has done for women in the country.

The Fiji Sun on Saturday ran a story on its front page accusing Vuniwaqa of getting cozy with 2000 coup supporter, Varanaiva Tiko and questioned her actions.

Article continues after advertisement

The newspaper also accused Vuniwaqa of not practicing what she had advocated for during her time as Minister for Women and Social Welfare.

The FWCC Coordinator says Vuniwaqa’s work has been instrumental in pushing forward Fiji’s gender agenda.

“These are unfounded allegations and so on about a woman who has given so much to the course of women’s rights, human rights, and people’s rights in terms of social welfare and things like that, a leader of this country to bring her down to that”.

Ali adds that the former Minister was instrumental in bringing together Civil Society Organizations and worked closely with feminist movements in Fiji demonstrating the highest levels of integrity and credibility.

Attempts to get comments from Fiji Sun and Vuniwaqa remain unsuccessful.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.