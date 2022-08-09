Don’t take your job for granted; urged mataqali members

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum explains as part of the company policy for Lion One will hire members from their mataqali if they are doing a lot of work in that area.[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says some members of different landowning units are taking their jobs for granted and not giving their hundred percent while on duty.

This was highlighted during a talanoa session in Tuvatu, Tavua when a member from the Naboutava Landowning Unit complained that mining company – Lion One Metals has not employed anyone from their Mataqali as promised earlier.

Sayed-Khaiyum explains as part of the company policy for Lion One will hire members from their mataqali if they are doing a lot of work in that area.

He says hiring is done on needs basis.

However, on the same note, Sayed-Khaiyum stated that some employers especially in the hospitality sector are facing bad experience from some members of landowning unit once they are hired for jobs.

“So those people who come and work as a waiter or waitress they really don’t care, they really don’t work well. Because I am from the landowning unit so I don’t have to clean the table really quickly. They take their job for granted. But what’s actually happening is the hotel is actually losing money because nobody actually wants to come to that hotel because the people don’t work well.”

He is urging the landowners to give their best once they receive a job,

“Because you have somebody who has invested $200m, they want that person when they pay the wages – they want them to work really hard, so that they can get that money.”

Lion One Metals has received an extension of eleven years to its special mining license.

The company employs over 200 Fijians.