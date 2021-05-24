Don’t make empty promises says Fiji

Fiji has once again taken the lead role in ensuring that the world leaders listen to the plight of small island developing states.

As COP 26 got underway in Scotland, many have been left wondering what does this meeting hold that will see things happen differently.

The promises made in the past meetings have mostly been just that and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says were losing the race to net-zero to a coalition of carbon addicts who would rather fight for coal than for a future of good jobs and innovative industries created by climate ambition.

“At COP21 in Paris, “1.5” was a compromise that Fiji struck alongside all of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations. We knew then all the human tragedy that level of warming would mean. But it ensured, at the very least, that low-lying island nations and communities would survive.”

The word in Glasgow is that many only turn up to these meetings and then leave to forget about what SIDS and other affected nations are going through.

PM Bainimarama says some leaders make pledges but won’t show the affected nations the plans.

“They even seek to spin the science. But we cannot let them write out the urgency of accelerating action. Clean coal, responsible natural gas, and ethical oil are all figments of the selfish mind. No matter what they call them, carbon emissions are wrecking the climate. There’s nothing clean, natural, or ethical about it.”

Not mincing his words, Bainimarama has told other big nations not to sit idly and let their coal-producing counterparts destroy the world.

“Empty promises of mid-century ambition are not enough. All high-emitting countries must halve global emissions by 2030. The G20 nations who are prepared to make those commitments must demand the same from others. We have moral authority, you have a moral obligation. Together, our coalition of the willing can keep 1.5 alive, keep low-lying island nations above water, keep erratic and severe weather from devastating us all, and keep the trust between nations so that we can keep faith that our children and grandchildren will have a future”.

The PM has numerous other engagements later tonight including at the launch of infrastructure for resilient island states.