News

Don’t harass health officials: Minister

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 9, 2022 4:45 pm
Rural communities are being urged not to scare or terrorize nurses and doctors stationed in health centres in remote areas. [File Photo]

Rural communities are being urged not to scare or terrorize nurses and doctors stationed in health centres in remote areas.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete was present at Nawaiboca Health Centre where a new doctor was introduced to the community yesterday.

He highlighted that public health workers haven’t always had a warm reception from the community, affecting their ability to deliver services.

“There are some communities around Fiji, they scare the doctor, terrorize them, especially now we have more staffs that are female, in some places young men want to go and terrorize them.”

Dr Waqainabete adds the Ministry is concerned about the safety of its staff.

He has urged communities to cooperate with these doctors and nurses and make use of the services provided at the community level.

The Ministry is in the process of allocating doctors to remote nursing stations to serve communities that can’t easily access services at divisional hospitals.

 

