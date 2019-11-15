Don’t forget the oath taken in 2006: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday reminded members of the disciplinary force not to forget why the military takeover happened in 2006.

Bainimarama said this following the commemorative ceremony for the mutiny that took place at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Queen Elizabeth Barrack, in Nabua on the 2nd of November in 2000.

He says members of the force should not forget the oaths they took in 2006 which was to change the political ground of the country on how things are done and to serve every Fijians equally.

Bainimarama says leaders who failed to keep that oath have been removed and asked the military personnel if they can still remember who these people are.

The Prime Minister said someone is steering the journey for them and anyone who decides otherwise will be immediately removed.

Bainimarama also stressed they should not be influenced by cheap politicians who will always try to sway them.

He says some of those that inflicted the 2000 coup are still wandering around wanting a repeat of what they did.

He calls on officers to uphold their role in protecting the country and its people.