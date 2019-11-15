Don’t disregard weather warning

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to take extra precaution for the next few days as heavy rain is expected to continue until the weekend.

Bainimarama warns soil around the country are still saturated, hence, posing high risks of landslide and Fijians are advised not to seek shelter in buildings beneath steep slopes or hills.

He says the heavy rain has resulted in flooding of certain areas around the country.

“With these rains upon us, there will be no rest of the weary our frontline disaster response teams will be closely monitoring the movements of the general public and providing vital information to Fijians in heavily impacted areas. Please, help them keep us all safe by strictly adhering to every word of their advice and directives.”

The Prime Minister says it is important that we all adhere to weather warnings to avoid unnecessarily loss of lives.























