Don’t believe fake profiles: Sayed-Khaiyum

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians are becoming easily influenced by posts on social media.

Sayed-Khaiyum says many of these individuals don’t go the extra mile to find the facts on issues highlighted by fake profiles.

He was responding to a question during budget consultations in Savusavu, where he was asked about the use of foreign aid at the height of the pandemic.

Sayed-Khaiyum explains when the grant is given for specific projects, all the funds are directed to that project by the donor.

“It is transparent, but people don’t want to look at it – they want to read “One Mind One Goal”, that’s what people are doing. Because people love drama, they don’t rely on facts.”

Sayed-Khaiyum stressed that all the information is available in the budget book which can also be accessed on the Ministry’s website.

One Mind One Goal has also recently been under the spotlight for making fake posts regarding the election.

It was yesterday directed by the Supervisor of Elections to take down posts about Voter Registration Drive in schools.