Don’t abuse elderly: Akbar

[Source: Fijian Government]

Abusive or neglectful behaviour against older people is needless.

This message has been reiterated by the Minister for Women, Children, and Social Welfare Rosy Akbar today as Fiji joins other countries in commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Akbar says most cases of elderly abuse happen at home and in institutions set up to provide long-term care for senior citizens.

She says research has confirmed that the abusers are often adult children or other family members, and most cases are reported in at-home settings.

Akbar adds that this is an opportune time for Fijian families to recommit and refocus on the care and respect of senior citizens, as abuse of the elderly consists of physical, emotional, or sexual harm happens in our communities and families.

The minister has emphasized that as a country, it is important to acknowledge that we need to do more to ensure that our senior citizens are treated with respect, care, and dignity.