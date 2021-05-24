Donations to boost club socio-economic activities

Income-generating activities will now be more convenient for the Taro Youth Club in Bau, Tailevu.

This follows the 19-foot fibreglass boat and engine they received from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

During the handover ceremony, Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar, said the boat represents the continued commitment of the government to all Fijians, especially the youth and women, in empowering them to help provide for their families.

“The value of the boat and equipment lies in its use and its continued use so that you and your community can benefit from it for a sustainable period.The profits and the proceeds from it provide the funding for you to embark on self-help, enabling you to grow your outreach and impact as Taro Youth Club.”

He highlighted that the assistance is not short-term, adding that they have been implementing innovative ways to combat the pandemic.

The 35-member youth club also received an additional handover of farm implements.